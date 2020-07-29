Sushant Singh Rajput case update: Bihar police to meet DCP Crime today and step-up investigation

New Delhi: A day after Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family for cheating, exploiting and abetment to suicide, Bihar police will step up its investigation in the case in Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father lodged the FIR in Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420 and 306. A four-member police team has been constituted to probe the case which flew to Mumbai to carry out an investigation along with the Mumbai Police.

According to the source, the Bihar police will visit the bank today which has been mentioned by his father in the FIR. The cops will check the account and its last transactions to cross-check the facts. Late actor's father has alleged that a whopping amount of Rs 15 crore was spent by Rhea Chakraborty. The money was withdrawn from Sushant's account.

The police will also question Sushant's sister who stays in Mumbai and record her statement.

As per sources, the Bihar police team met DCP Bandra upon reaching in Mumbai and is most likely to meet DCP Crime today. The former is seeking a document from Mumbai police on the basis of the FIR lodged in Patna which they are yet to receive.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have assured full assistance to Bihar police in the case.

In Sushant's death case, the Mumbai police had only ADR - Accidental Death Report lodged and not an FIR. However, now with an FIR lodged in Bihar in relation to actor's death, there is now a possibility for reaching out to CBI for the probe.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Over 37 people have been questioned so far in relation to the actor.