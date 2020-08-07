Sushant Singh Rajput death case: After Enforcement Directorate rejects her request, Rhea Chakraborty reaches ED office

New Delhi: Minutes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) rejected actress Rhea Chakraborty's request on Friday seeking postponement of her recording the statement till her Supreme Court plea hearing, the actress reached ED office.

Her counsel, Satish Maneshinde stated: "Rhea Chakraborty is a law-abiding citizen. In view of the fact that ED has informed the media that the request to postpone the attendance is rejected, she has appeared in the ED at the appointed time and date."

#SushantSinghRajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai. ED rejected her earlier request that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing. pic.twitter.com/MIWYlYMXhT — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

After her request was rejected the ED reportedly had asked Rhea Chakraborty to join the probe. Her request was denied and no exemption given.

In an email sent to the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday night, Rhea had urged the financial probe agency to defer its inquiry in the case since the matter is still pending in the court. In a statement, Rhea's counsel Satish Manshinde said: "Rhea Chakraborty has requested that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing."

Also, it has been learnt from sources that ED will now quiz Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani, who is in Hyderabad on Saturday (August 8, 2020). He has been asked to come down to Mumbai for questioning.

The Enforcement Directorate had registered a money laundering case against Rhea under Personal Money Laundering Act (PMLA) involving the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a team of the financial probe agency reached the residence of Chartered Accountant Sandeep Sridhar and quizzed him a few days back.

Rhea's associate Samuel Miranda and her CA Ritesh Shah were also probed in relation to the death of the actor. The ED came into action after the case was registered by the ED against Rhea and her family members. It was over Rs 15 crore amount which was allegedly spent by Rhea. The sum was withdrawn from Sushant's account, reportedly. It was after Sushant's father KK Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea in Patna. The ED has named Rhea and her family members in the case on the basis of the Bihar Police FIR.

However, sources close to Rhea inform that the Khar property in question was purchased in 2018 way before she met Sushant Singh Rajput. The flat was purchased from her remuneration from her film Jalebi. The payment was made through her bank account to the builder.