Sushant Singh Rajput death case: ED files money laundering case, Sushil Modi says CBI must take over

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has taken a new turn after his father filed an FIR in Bihar against Rhea Chakraborty, her family and six others in Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420 and 306 for cheating, exploiting him financially and abetment to suicide.

Ever since there have been major developments in the case with Bihar police coming into action and several political leaders making statements on the matter as well. In connection with the case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case officials said on Friday.

According to PTI, the ED had recently sought the FIR copy from the Bihar Police. The central probe agency has taken cognisance of a Bihar Police FIR registered against actress Rhea Chakraborty and some others to slap criminal charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in its complaint, the officials said.

The officials said an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been filed in the case related to the death of the actor and alleged financial irregularities being suspected to have been done against the deceased.

ED will probe allegations of alleged mishandling of Rajput's money and his bank accounts. The agency will probe if anyone used Rajput's income for money laundering and creating illegal assets, the officials said.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai police is investigating the case but fans are pressing for CBI probe suspecting foul play.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil said: "Mumbai police are investigating the matter. Police will investigate on basis of evidence, we expect that the probe will be completed as soon as possible & police will reach to a conclusion".

However, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said: "Mumbai police is putting obstruction in the way of a fair investigation by Bihar police in #Sushant death case. BJP feels that CBI should take over this case."

(With agency inputs)