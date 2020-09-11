Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mumbai court to pronounce verdict on Rhea Chakraborty, Showik's bail plea today

MUMBAI: A special court in Mumbai will pronounce the verdict on the bail pleas of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik on Friday (September 11, 2020). After hearing the pleas on Thursday, the court had reserved its decision for today.

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The actor and her brother Showik have been booked for allegedly financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders under Section 27 A of the NDPS Act.

The agency has claimed that Rhea disclosed her involvement in the procurement of drugs for Sushant and related financial transactions and also her instructions to co-accused Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Showik Chakraborty.

If found guilty, the brother-sister duo can face imprisonment for not less than 10 years and can be fined Rs 2 lakh.

This is Rhea's second attempt to seek release after a magistrate court on Tuesday refused to grant her bail. She was sent to judicial custody till September 22 by the local court.

Rhea decided to approach the special court after the rejection of her bail plea by a magistrate court on Tuesday. In the fresh petition, Rhea has claimed that she has not committed any crime and that she has been falsely implicated in the matter. Further, the plea read: “... was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions and by her application on September 8 the applicant has formally retracted all such incriminatory confessions”.

While Showik was arrested by the NCB last week. He was sent in 14-day judicial custody by the sessions court. Also, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and his personal staff member Dipesh Sawant was also arrested.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Various angles surrounding the actor's death are being probed by the NCB, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).