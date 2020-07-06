Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Sanjay Leela Bhansali arrives for questioning by Mumbai Police

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was on Monday called for questioning by Mumbai Police in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He was pictured arriving at the Bandra police station in the afternoon. According to sources, Bhansali will be interrogated over two of his films - 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and 'Bajirao Mastani' - which apparently were first offered to Sushant.

Both 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and 'Bajirao Mastani' were headlined by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and released to a blockbuster status in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

It is being said that Sushant couldn't star in both the movies because of his contract with Yash Raj Films (YRF). Hence, Bhansali will be questioned over these past developments and also if Sushant was under any pressure by YRF.

Earlier, YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma was also questioned by Mumbai Police. Sushant had starred in two films - 'Shuddh Desi Romance' and 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshi' - under the YRF banner.

Prior to Bhansali, 28 people have been questioned in Sushant's death case. His last film 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sanjana Sanghi's statement was also recorded last week.

Sushant Singh Rajput died at the age of 34 by suicide. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months.