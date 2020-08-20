Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI to begin probe in Mumbai today, likely to visit actor's home for case study

New Delhi: The CBI team constituted to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, will arrive in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. The officials have chalked out a plan for investigation, which begins today. The Supreme Court in its order on Wednesday handed over Sushant's death case to the CBI for further investigation. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police was so far investigating the case.

The CBI officers will first visit the agency headquarters in the city and after that, they will meet the Mumbai Police cops who investigated the actor's death case. The CBI team will gather all the information from the police, including the case diary and electronic evidence. The post-mortem report will be collected from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the CBI team is also likely to visit Sushant's home for investigation and recreate the death scene. The officers can also meet those who were present in the house when Sushant died.

A list of those people whom the team wants to question will also be created. Also, the statements of the 56 people questioned so far by the Mumbai Police will be analysed.

Meanwhile, in another development, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday said that the visiting CBI team will need to take permission for exemption from home quarantine if it wants to stay in Mumbai to probe Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.