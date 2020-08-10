हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty moves Supreme Court, files plea over 'unfair media trial pronouncing her guilty'

Rhea Chakraborty has approached the Supreme Court for the second time.

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty moves Supreme Court, files plea over &#039;unfair media trial pronouncing her guilty&#039;

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has approached the Supreme Court for the second time in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rhea, who has been accused of abetment to suicide by Sushant's family in an FIR filed in Patna, on Monday filed a fresh plea in the top court and complained of "media unfairly holding trial and pronouncing her guilty" for the actor's death.

In her petition, the actress categorically mentioned the cases of actors "Ashutosh Bhakre and Sameer Sharma, who died by suicide like Sushant in the last 30 days, but there is not even a whisper in media about these cases".

According to Rhea, Sushant's case is being "blown out of proportion because of impending elections in Bihar and that purportedly the FIR at Patna was registered because Bihar CM Nitish Kumar got involved in its registration".

An earlier petition by Rhea Chakraborty sought transfer of the Patna FIR (filed against her by Sushant's father KK Singh) to Mumbai. The case is being heard by the SC.

Rhea has also reiterated in the second petition that she has no objection if the apex court refers the matter to CBI by its order and even if the CBI  investigates the matter the jurisdiction will still be with the courts in Mumbai and not Patna.

The actress has urged that she should be protected and not be made a scapegoat of political agendas.

Rhea was Sushant's girlfriend. In the FIR, Sushant's father also accused her of financially exploiting the actor.  He alleged that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn or transferred from his son's bank account holding Rs 17 crore.

Rhea, her brother Showik, her father Indrajit are being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with the money laundering case against them. Rhea's former manager Shruti Modi and her CA Ritesh Shah have also been summoned.

Rhea Chakraborty Supreme Court Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Priyanka and her husband perform puja at his Mumbai home in this unseen viral video
