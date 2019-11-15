Sushant Singh Rajput diagnosed with dengue, fans wish him speedy recovery

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly been diagnosed with dengue after he returned to Mumbai from his Euro Trip. The actor had to cancel his Abu Dhabi trip due to his ill health.

“He had been unwell for a few days and the tests showed that he had contracted dengue, following which he had to reschedule work commitments. He was to travel to Abu Dhabi for an event this week, but the doctors advised against it as he needs to rest for now, " a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Sushant's fans were quick to send him recovery wishes after news of him contracting dengue surfaced on social media.

Recently, a lot of celebs were under the spell of dengue this year-- TV actor Mohsin Khan, Dharmendra and Zain Imam were down with the disease earlier.

On the work front, Sushant's latest release Drive couldn't weave magic on Netflix. He will be next seen in 'Dil Bechara', which is the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.