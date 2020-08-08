हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput discussed scripts with Ramesh Taurani, Nikkhil Advani day before death

As per details available, the conference call between the 'Dil Bechara' actor and filmmakers was held on the afternoon of June 13, a day before he was found dead at his rented apartment at Bandra Palli Hill in Mumbai. 

File Photo
Play

MUMBAI: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, was in talks with some leading filmmakers, including Ramesh Taurani and Nikkhil Advani, for a film project just a day before his death. The actor's call record data revealed that he, along with Advani, Taurani and his agent Uday Gauri Singh, was on a four-way conference call for the narration of an untitled film project.

The Mumbai Police, which began an investigation into the case, called it a case of 'suicide', saying the actor was suffering from depression and was on anti-depressant pills. On the other hand, Sushant's family accused his alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of foul play in his death and registered an FIR against her under the various sections, including abetment to suicide, cheating and wrongful confinement. 

Sushan't death has also sparked a major debate on social media with fans demanding to probe the link between his and his former manager Disha Salian's death. Disha was found dead on June 9 after reportedly jumping off or accidentally falling from 14th-floor residence of her fiance in Malad. 

Sushant was found dead five days after Disha's death. 

Sushant's death is now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the central government approved the Bihar government's recommendation to do so. The CBI has filed a case against six people, including Rhea, her family members and two of her associates. 

Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput death caseRhea ChakrabortySushant Singh Rajput casesushant singh rajput suicideUddhav ThackerayBihar PoliceMaharashtra policeMumbai Police
