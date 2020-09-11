Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case: 15 Bollywood stars on NCB radar after Rhea Chakraborty reveals names

New Delhi: A Mumbai court on Friday, dismissed the bail applications of Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik and four others in drugs scandal related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

According to sources, during her interrogation with the NCB, Rhea Chakraborty had revealed a few names of Bollywood celebrities who consume and procure drugs. As many 15 B-Towners are now on NCB radar, and it has been learnt that they belong to the B-category of actors.

Another important detail which has been reported is that during the lockdown period, a courier was sent from Sushant's house to Rhea's residence through a courier. Dipesh Sawant had allegedly given the parcel from Sushant's house to the courier boy and at to be delivered at Rhea's place.

Showik took the courier from the courier boy, according to sources. The parcel carried half a kilo buds in it and this courier was sent sometime in the month of April.

In order to evade suspicion, some household items were also packed in that courier packet along with buds (drug). The packet of buds was sent through a courier so that it doesn't get caught during police checks amid lockdown.

The courier boy in fact identified Dipesh Sawant and Showik Chakraborty. Also, the phone call details of the courier boy were traced from Showik and Dipesh.

Meanwhile, Rhea and other 5 accused are likely to move the Bombay High Court for bail. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.