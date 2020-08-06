Sushant Singh Rajput never locked his room while sleeping; truth will come out in CBI probe: Assistant Ankit Acharya

New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with Zee Media, Sushant Singh Rajput's assistant Ankit Acharya made some startling revelations. He said of three years that he worked with Sushant, the actor never really locked his room while sleeping. Ankit said, "I was shocked to know that the actor's room was locked from inside when the unfortunate incident happened."

Ankit further claimed, "In October 2018, Sushant had Rs 30 crore in his bank account and I am sure of it as I saw it myself."

"In the last week of July 2019, I took a leave for personal reasons and when I returned I was not taken back to work. I later got to know that Rhea Chakraborty had replaced the entire old staff, therefore even I was asked to leave", he said.

Further, Ankit alleged that it was after Rhea came into Sushant's life that the actor looked stressed. "I am happy that now the case has gone to the CBI for the probe. I am hopeful that soon the real culprit will be arrested."

While talking to Zee Media, Ankit said that Sushant was a gem of a human being. At times he used to cook rotis (Chappatis) all by himself. Having closely worked with him for three long years, Ankit feels 'Sushant can never commit suicide'.

Ankit said, "He never took depression medicines while I was there. He used to drink a protein shake and took calcium tablets only while gymming. I did not go back to work since August 2019 as I had taken leave but because I got late in coming back, Sushant used to call me also. I received his calls for about one month but after that, the calls stopped."

"In October 2019 when I met Sushant, he looked depressed. He had dark circles under his eyes, looked stressed. He used to check his mobile constantly and then throw it aside. It was only after Rhea came into his life. She alleged that Sushant's previous house was haunted and puja (prayers and rituals) was organised there."

"Sushant used to hear Mahamrityunjaya Mantra every morning after getting up and was a staunch Lord Shiva devotee. Then, he used to watch planets from his favourite telescope," revealed Sushant's assistant Ankit Acharya.