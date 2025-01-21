Sushant Singh Rajput’s Birth Anniversary: Sister Shweta Singh Kirti And Ekta Kapoor Pay Heartfelt Tributes

Mumbai: On the birth anniversary of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, heartfelt tributes poured in from his family, friends, and fans. Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, and producer Ekta Kapoor shared emotional posts, remembering the actor for his incredible journey and the light he brought into the world.

Shweta Singh Kirti’s Touching Post

Shweta Singh Kirti shared unseen photos of her brother on Instagram, celebrating his legacy and the inspiration he continues to be. She wrote:

“Celebrating the Star, the Dreamer, the Legend… Happy Birthday, Bhai. Your light continues to shine in the hearts of millions. You weren’t just an actor; you were a seeker, a thinker, a soul filled with boundless curiosity and love. From the universe you admired to the dreams you so fearlessly pursued, you taught us all to reach beyond limits, to wonder, to question, and to love deeply. Every smile of yours still lives in our hearts.”

The post, accompanied by rare pictures of Sushant, struck an emotional chord with fans, who shared messages of love and admiration in the comments.

Ektaa Kapoor’s Nostalgic Tribute

Ektaa Kapoor, who gave Sushant his breakthrough role in Pavitra Rishta, took to Instagram to share a video from his days as the beloved Manav. She captioned the video:

“Nostalgia, emotions, and memories come in waves, and maybe today is one such day… Happy birthday. Wherever you are, shine, smile, remember you are loved!”

The video brought back fond memories of Sushant’s television journey, where his portrayal of Manav made him a household name.

Fans and celebrities joined in the celebration of Sushant’s life, sharing posts and trending hashtags like #SushantDay and #RememberingSSR. Many remembered him not just as an actor but as an intellectual, a dreamer, and a kind soul who inspired millions.

Sushant, known for his iconic performances in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, and Kai Po Che, left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Beyond his acting, his love for science, astronomy, and philosophy made him a unique personality admired by all.