Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2846780https://zeenews.india.com/people/sushant-singh-rajput-s-birth-anniversary-sister-shweta-singh-kirti-and-ekta-kapoor-pay-heartfelt-tributes-2846780.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Birth Anniversary: Sister Shweta Singh Kirti And Ekta Kapoor Pay Heartfelt Tributes

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister & Ekta Kapoor Wish The Late Actor On His Birth Anniversary With Emotional Posts

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2025, 02:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Birth Anniversary: Sister Shweta Singh Kirti And Ekta Kapoor Pay Heartfelt Tributes Instagram

Mumbai: On the birth anniversary of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, heartfelt tributes poured in from his family, friends, and fans. Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, and producer Ekta Kapoor shared emotional posts, remembering the actor for his incredible journey and the light he brought into the world.

Shweta Singh Kirti’s Touching Post

Shweta Singh Kirti shared unseen photos of her brother on Instagram, celebrating his legacy and the inspiration he continues to be. She wrote:
“Celebrating the Star, the Dreamer, the Legend… Happy Birthday, Bhai. Your light continues to shine in the hearts of millions. You weren’t just an actor; you were a seeker, a thinker, a soul filled with boundless curiosity and love. From the universe you admired to the dreams you so fearlessly pursued, you taught us all to reach beyond limits, to wonder, to question, and to love deeply. Every smile of yours still lives in our hearts.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Singh Kirti

The post, accompanied by rare pictures of Sushant, struck an emotional chord with fans, who shared messages of love and admiration in the comments.

Ektaa Kapoor’s Nostalgic Tribute

Ektaa Kapoor, who gave Sushant his breakthrough role in Pavitra Rishta, took to Instagram to share a video from his days as the beloved Manav. She captioned the video:
“Nostalgia, emotions, and memories come in waves, and maybe today is one such day… Happy birthday. Wherever you are, shine, smile, remember you are loved!”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EktaaRkapoor

The video brought back fond memories of Sushant’s television journey, where his portrayal of Manav made him a household name.

Fans and celebrities joined in the celebration of Sushant’s life, sharing posts and trending hashtags like #SushantDay and #RememberingSSR. Many remembered him not just as an actor but as an intellectual, a dreamer, and a kind soul who inspired millions.

Sushant, known for his iconic performances in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, and Kai Po Che, left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Beyond his acting, his love for science, astronomy, and philosophy made him a unique personality admired by all.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK