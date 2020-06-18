हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Bandra police station for interrogation

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Statements of more than 10 people have been recorded so far. These include his family members, close friends and people who worked at his home.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Bandra police station for interrogation

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend Rhea Chakraborty was on Thursday morning pictured outside the Bandra police station in Mumbai. She has been called for interrogation in connection with Sushant's suicide case. Her statement would be recorded soon.

Sushant died by suicide on Sunday and an investigation is currently underway.

On Wednesday, casting director Mukesh Chhabra`s statement was recorded. He said that his relations with Sushant were good, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe told media persons, news agency ANI reported.

Statements of more than 10 people have been recorded so far. These include his family members, close friends and people who worked at his home.

Meanwhile, sources earlier informed that police is likely to summon at least five production houses and film producers to record their statement in the case. A follow up of why Sushant lost his signed films is also being done. The investigators also want to understand the reason for the withdrawal of movies earlier signed by Sushant.

Sushant, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on Sunday. He was said to be under depression for some months.

