Sushant Singh Rajput’s family returns to Patna, ashes to be immersed in Ganga

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ashes will be immersed in river Ganga on Thursday in Patna. His father KK Singh, his sisters, and the rest of the family members flew back to their hometown on Wednesday. Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti informed on Facebook that his asthi visarjan will be done today.

“Reached my Patna's home safely yesterday. Thanks to everyone who was praying and who helped in the process. It was hassle-free. Today, we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai,” read an excerpt from her post.

Further, Shweta urged Sushant’s fans to pray for him and celebrate his life.

“I, again, want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let's celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell,” she wrote.

Read Shweta’s post here:

Shweta earlier penned an emotional note to her brother apologising to him for all the pain he had to experience.

Sushant was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months.

His untimely death has sent shockwaves among celebrities and his fans. Several Bollywood stars and other prominent personalities expressed their condolences.

Sushant’s last rites were held on Monday in the presence of family members and a few of his industry colleagues.