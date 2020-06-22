Sushant Singh Rajput’s prayer meet organised by his family in Patna

New Delhi: A prayer meeting for actor Sushant Singh Rajput was recently organised by his family at their home in Patna’s Rajiv Nagar locality. In the pictures and videos doing the rounds on social media, a cheerful framed photo of Sushant adorned with white flowers can be seen. The 34-year-old actor died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months.

Sushant’s last rites were held in Mumbai on June 15 and after a couple of days, his family returned to Patna. The actor’s ashes were immersed in the Ganga river by father KK Singh, his sisters and other family members.

Several people, politicians, including Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari visited Sushant’s family to offer their condolences.

“Visited Patna home of Sushant Singh Rajput. Met his family members. Paid my condolences. A super talented actor with great promise had to meet such an unfortunate end. Creative acting in films is left poorer with his sad demise. He had to achieve great heights. He deserved more,” Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted after meeting Sushant’s family.

Sushant and his family had moved to Delhi in 2000. He did his higher studies from Delhi before moving to Mumbai to make an acting career. Sushant starred in TV show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ before he debuted in Bollywood in 2013.

Sushant was the star of films such as 'Kai Po Che!', 'PK', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kedarnath', 'Sonchiriya' and 'Chhichhore'.

His last film will be 'Dil Bechara'.