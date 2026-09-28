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Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares claims about his post-mortem: ‘His leg was broken’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has spoken about claims she says she recently learnt from the person who conducted her brother’s post-mortem, alleging that there was gun use, his leg was broken and “a lot of force” was used on him.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 10:18 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares claims about his post-mortem: ‘His leg was broken’
Image Credit: Shweta Singh Kirti, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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