/Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares claims about his post-mortem: ‘His leg was broken’

Mumbai: Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has spoken about what she said she recently learnt from the person who conducted her brother’s post-mortem, claiming that there was gun use, that his leg was broken and that “a lot of force” was used on him. In a video message, Shweta said, “We got to know recently that that post-mortem person who did post-mortem on Bhai told that there was gun use and his leg was broken and a lot of force was used on him. His eyes were hurt.”