Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to make a biopic on cricketer Saurav Ganguly: Business partner Varun Mathur tells ED

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is being probed by the CBI and new developments are coming on the fore. The case is also parallelly being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau for money laundering and drugs conspiracy angles respectively.

The ED has questioned Sushant's business partner Varun Mathur, who in his interrogation has reportedly revealed that he was working with the late actor in Innsaei Ventures company. And he said that Sushant was keen on making a biopic on Indian cricketer Saurav Ganguly under his own production company. It was his dream project.

Varun further revealed that besides Ganguly, Sushant was planning to make virtual reality films on 12 popular personalities such as Swami Vivekananda, Mother Teresa, Rabindranath Tagore and Mahatma Gandhi.

Sushant had discussed these projects with Varun, allegedly.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Late actor's family has accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetting the actor's suicide.

Rhea, her family and Sushant's close associates have been questioned multiple times by the CBI officials and a probe is still on.