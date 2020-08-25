Sushant Singh Rajput, you will always live in our hearts, posts Suresh Raina, demands justice for SSR

New Delhi: Cricketer Suresh Raina, who is currently in the UAE for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has posted an emotional note for actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying he was a true inspiration and will always remain alive in people's hearts.

Raina shared a video on his social media accounts remembering the late star while the song 'Jaan Nisar' from 'Kedarnath' plays in the background.

The cricketer also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his post and used the hashtags #GlobalPrayersforSSR and #JusticeforSSR.

He wrote, "Brother you will always be alive in our hearts, your fans miss you more than anything! I have full faith in our government & it's leaders who will leave no stone unturned to bring you justice, you are a true inspiration."

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. On August 19, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into Sushant's death. The case was till then handled by the Mumbai Police.