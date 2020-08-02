Sushant Singh Rajput's choreographer friend Ganesh Hiwarkar says actor once stopped him from committing suicide

Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput's choreographer friend Ganesh Hiwarkar revealed that it was Sushant who had stopped him from committing suicide. He wondered how such a person could commit suicide himself.

Hiwarkar said he suspects foul play in the matter and sought CBI inquiry into the case.

He recalled, "When my girl friend broke up with me, I was so depressed that I wanted to commit suicide, it was Sushant who sat with me for many hours explaining that I should take the step. He even spoke to my friend."

"As far as I knew him, he could never be depressed about career, personal relationships or financial issues," he said.

"Sushant used to come to my dancing classes since 2007. He has taken dance lessons from Shiamak Davar also. I taught him and learned many moves from him as well. We had become good friends," Hiwarkar said.

"In Sushant's life there was no such thing as 'failure', he would immediately forget and focus on the future. I cannot believe that he would commit suicide due to career, relationship or financial reasons. I suspect murder," said Hiwarkar.

Hiwarkar has sought CBI inquiry on the matter so that the truth comes to the fore.