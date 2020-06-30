Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' should have released in theatres: Diljit Dosanjh

New Delhi: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh on Tuesday said that 'Dil Bechara', the actor's last film, should have released in theatres and not on an OTT platform. Many of Sushant's fans were also of the same opinion when the makers of 'Dil Bechara' announced that as a tribute to him, the film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24.

Sharing a poster of 'Dil Bechara', featuring Sushant and his co-star Sanjana Sanghi, Diljit wrote in Punjabi, "This film should have released in theatres... I had met Sushant twice he was a great man... But I'll definitely watch this film on Hotstar."

'Dil Bechara' was first scheduled to hit the screens in May. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release date got stalled.

Soon after it was announced that the film will have an OTT release, netizens expressed their disappointment with the decision.

Replying to netizens' demand for theatrical release, Sanjana later shared in an Instagram post: "Let's make this a time to celebrate a legendary life, a film? A time to give a tribute, to embrace these extremely challenging circumstances we all are in. And not a time to revolt, asking for something that in our present reality cannot be made possible. Blockbuster banani hai, toh apke pyaar se hi ban jayegi! Hamesha box office ki zarurat toh nahi hain na (Your love will turn the film into a blockbuster, we don`t always need the box office to do that, right)?"

'Dil Bechara' is the Hindi remake of Hollywood film 'The Fault In Our Stars'. It has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra.