Sushant Singh Rajput's fan names star after him: May you continue to shine brightest

New Delhi: A fan of Sushant Singh Rajput has registered a star in the name of the late actor, who had a deep interest in astronomy and physics. He also owned a telescope. The certificate of registration was shared by the fan on her Twitter profile, which now appears to be a private account. However, fans have collated the certificate and her statement on social media and it is going viral.

"Sushant had always been so fond of the stars and thus I found it quite fitting to name one after him. I shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful and profound soul. May you continue to shine brightest," she tweeted along with the certificate.

An excerpt from the certificate read, "Let it be known to all that the star residing at the astronomically verified position of RA 22.121 and Declination - 10.14 is hereby named for June 25, 2020, as Sushant Singh Rajput. The name is permanently filed in the Registry's vault and copyrighted with The Star Register with all rights and privileges attended thereto."

Take a look:

Sushant's sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the country. He died by suicide in his Mumbai home on June 14. The 34-year-old actor was said to be under stress and depression for some months. An investigation is underway in his suicide case.

He will be next seen, posthumously, in 'Dil Bechara', which streams on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24.