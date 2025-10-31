New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 13, 2020. His sudden death left his family, friends and the entire nation shocked, leading to a massive public outrage about star kids vs outsiders struggle in showbiz world. One of his sisters, Shweta Kirti Singh recently appeared in Shubhankar Mishra's podcast opened up on meeting psychics who claimed that SSR did not die due to suicide but was murdered.

Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered...

Shweta Singh Kirti said in the interview, "Aatmhathya kaise ho sakti hai? Jo fan tha aur jo bed tha usmein distance hi itna nahi tha ki koi insaan apna pair latka sake. Wahan pe distance hi nahi tha. Agar aapko aaj ko suicide karna hai, you will use a stool na? Agar distance hai, stool use karoge, stool pe chadhoge, usko tie karoge. Stool jaisa kuch nahi tha wahan pe. Agar aap unka nishaan bhi dekhoge na, wo dupatte ka nishaan hi nahi hai. Like, jo cheez usne use ki, wo kapde ka nishaan hi nahi hai. Thin sa ek chain type ka nishaan hai."

She shared that after the sudden demise of SSR, a psychic from the US contacted her through a family acquaintance. She said, "Mujhe jin logon ne approach kiya, psychic, ne ek to pehle ek US ki psychic thi… She didn’t know who I am, who my bhai is, nothing she knew. She was American, right? Wo bolti hai, uska murder hua hai. Do log aaye the."

Revealing about the second psychic she met, she said, "Phir ek aur psychic Bombay ki mujhe reach out ki. Mujhe nahi pata tha unke baare mein kuch bhi and all that. And she told exactly the same thing what godmother had told. Aap batao, kaise match karega ye dono cheez? Unhone bola ki do log aaye the jo uska murder karke gaye hain."

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case was investigated by multiple investigations by the Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

After almost 5 years, the CBI filed a closure report in SSR's death case before a Patna court, giving a clean chit to his former girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty. It ruled out any evidence to suggest that the late actor was “illegally confined, threatened, or provoked/abetted to commit suicide” by Rhea Chakraborty.

The agency also noted in its report that it had not found any proof that Chakraborty embezzled Sushant’s money or belongings, people familiar with the matter said. According to the closure report, the investigation revealed that Sushant had died by suicide. It further noted that none of the accused persons were living with him between June 8, 2020, and June 14, 2020, the day he was found dead at his Bandra flat.

However, according to a report by Hindustan Times, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and their lawyer, Advocate Varun Singh, have rejected the findings, calling them “nothing but an eyewash.”