Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti holds a placard reading 'CBI for SSR'

New Delhi: It is close to two months since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. From nepotism to depression - all kinds of theories have been under the scanner in this mysterious death case. While fans and family have been demanding a CBI probe for days, Mumbai police investigation so far has ruled out any foul play.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media handles and shared a picture holding a placard reading #CBIforSSR. She wrote in the photo caption: It’s time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR @sushantsinghrajput

Her timeline has been flooded with comments from supporters and friends, backing CBI probe in the death case in which shocking details are being unfolded almost every other day.

Meanwhile, Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty faces the wrath of his fans and family. She is also under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner in money laundering case related to the late actor's death. She, along with her father, brother and close associates have been grilled by the financial probe agency for hours in the last few days.