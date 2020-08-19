Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti rejoices Supreme Court decision for CBI probe

Mumbai: Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has welcomed the Wednesday morning decision of the Supreme Court ordering a CBI probe into the death of the late Bollywood actor.

Shweta expressed her happiness with a series of tweets posted soon after the apex court verdict. Shweta also expressed her faith in the Central Bureau of Investigation. (CBI).

Her tweets made from her unverified account, read: "There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver."

"Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver."

"Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI."

Shweta`s husband Vishal Kirti also lauded the decision.

"Whatever the outcome of the CBI Enquiry is, at the very least, we will get a fair and unbiased enquiry now. Very thankful to the Indian Jurisprudence for keeping the dreams and aspirations of millions of Indians alive. Thanks to #Warriors4SSR who have fought hard for this victory," Vishal tweeted from his unverified account.

Before the judgement, Shweta had posted on Instagram, with a holy image: "Lead us from darkness unto light! Sharnagati! #GlobalprayerforSSR #godiswithus"

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his residence on June 14. His sister Shweta had been vocal on social media for quite some time demanding a CBI probe into the death.