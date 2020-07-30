Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti says 'let's stand united for truth', actor's fans shower support

New Delhi: It has been a roller coaster ride for Sushant Singh Rajput's family, ever since the news of his death shook the world. He was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, leaving behind many unanswered questions. Mumbai police is investigating the case but fans are strongly pressing for a CBI probe suspecting a foul play.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been active on social media ever since brother's untimely demise. She recently posted: Let’s stand united, let’s stand together for the truth! #Indiaforsushant #Godpleasehelpus #Seekingstrengthandunity"

Late actor's fans have showered her timeline with messages backing her and family in this troubled time.

Sushant's father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family for cheating, exploiting and abetment to suicide. The FIR against Rhea Chakraborty was filed in Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420 and 306.

Rhea, however, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Mumbai Police after an FIR was lodged against her.

Over 37 people have been questioned so far in relation to the actor by Mumbai police.