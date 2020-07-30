हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti says 'let's stand united for truth', actor's fans shower support

Late actor's fans have showered her timeline with messages backing her and family in this troubled time. 

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s sister Shweta Singh Kirti says &#039;let&#039;s stand united for truth&#039;, actor&#039;s fans shower support
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It has been a roller coaster ride for Sushant Singh Rajput's family, ever since the news of his death shook the world. He was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, leaving behind many unanswered questions. Mumbai police is investigating the case but fans are strongly pressing for a CBI probe suspecting a foul play.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been active on social media ever since brother's untimely demise. She recently posted: Let’s stand united, let’s stand together for the truth! #Indiaforsushant #Godpleasehelpus #Seekingstrengthandunity"

Late actor's fans have showered her timeline with messages backing her and family in this troubled time. 

Sushant's father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family for cheating, exploiting and abetment to suicide. The FIR against Rhea Chakraborty was filed in Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420 and 306.

Rhea, however, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Mumbai Police after an FIR was lodged against her.

Over 37 people have been questioned so far in relation to the actor by Mumbai police. 

 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputShweta Singh KirtiRhea Chakrabortysushant singh rajput suicidesushant singh rajput death
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Somebody in Mumbai police helping Rhea Chakraborty, says family lawyer
  • 15,31,669Confirmed
  • 34,193Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,67,30,543Confirmed
  • 6,60,142Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT55S

PM Modi to inaugurate new building of Supreme Court of Mauritius