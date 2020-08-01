Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares brother's whiteboard which shows he had plans for June 29

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been quite active on social media with regular posts on late brother. In one of her recent Instagram post, she shared Sushant's whiteboard which clearly had 'transcendental meditation' written on it which he planned to start on June 29, 2020. The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

Shweta Singh Kirti wrote: Bhai’s White Board where he was planning to start his workout and transcendental meditation from 29th June daily. So he was planning ahead. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput

She, in fact, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a fair probe into the case.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day it was reported that a team of Bihar police officials visited Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, seeking Sushant Singh Rajput's post mortem report details. But reportedly, the hospital authority refused to share any such information with the Bihar cops investigating actor's death case.

After actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her family and six others in Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420 and 306 for cheating, exploiting him financially and abetment to suicide, a four-member police team from Bihar began its investigation process in Mumbai.

Several political leaders have been making statements on the mysterious death case of Sushant, pressing for a CBI probe to ensure a fair probe.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Fans and several celebrities have been demanding a CBI inquiry into the death case suspecting a foul play.