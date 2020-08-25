हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares unseen pic from her sangeet, says 'we will always be together'!

Sushant's nickname was Gulshan, and Shweta is called Gudia at home. 

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares unseen pic from her sangeet, says 'we will always be together'!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media and posted am unseen picture from her sangeet ceremony. The emotional note along with the picture goes on to show how much the family misses the actor. 

Shweta Singh Kirti wrote: In some realm, we will always be together... #GudiaGulshan. I will try and find video from my Sangeet and upload it. 

 

The thick familial sibling revelry can be felt from this picture. The sister is active on social media platforms, batting for justice. 

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the case in full swing. The SIT of CBI has already recreated the crime scene in the presence of Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj and house help Deepesh Sawant - all the three were present when the actor died. 

Soon, Rhea Chakraborty can be summoned by the CBI for the interrogation.

 

