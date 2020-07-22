Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti's heartwrenching post: Wish I could hold you just one more time

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has penned yet another note for the late actor who died a month ago. Sharing a happy picture of herself with Sushant, Shweta wrote, "I wish I could hold you just one more time...". It features the brother-sister duo cheerfully smiling for the camera.

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier, Shweta had offered a glimpse into Sushant's life by sharing a video of how he used to lead his life away from the glitz and glamour. Remembering the 'forever star', Shweta wrote: "A pain so precious so close that you wouldn't trade the world for it!! A wound so deep, so grave you wouldn't and couldn't ever share it!"

The video left many of us teary-eyed.

Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He was said to be under stress and depression. An investigation is currently underway in his suicide case and over 35 people have been questioned so far.

A recent investigation by Mumbai Police has revealed that the actor had bipolar disorder.

Sushant will be posthumously seen in 'Dil Bechara', which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24.