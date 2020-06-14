Sushant Singh Rajput's team to fans: Celebrate his life and his work

Mumbai: Shortly after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the actor's official team issued a statement urging fans to remember him for his life and work, and appealing everyone to respect his "privacy at this moment of grief".

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," his team said in a statement while officially confirming the news of his death.

On Sunday, it was reported that Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence by his domestic help, who alerted the police.

The actor hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.

After establishing himself on the small screen with "Pavitra Rishta", he transitioned to the big screen with film "Kai Po Chhe". He went on to do projects including "Shuddh Desi Romance", the biopic "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichore", among several others.

Bollywood and social media reacted with shock and disbelief on hearing the news of Rajput's death.