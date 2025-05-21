Sushmita Sen Celebrates 31st Anniversary Of Historic Miss Universe Victory, Shares RARE Photos

Actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen celebrated 31 years since her historic Miss Universe win, which made her the first Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe on May 21, 1994, in Manila, Philippines.

Sushmita took to Instagram to share a nostalgic series of photos from the iconic moment she was crowned Miss Universe, including stunning shots from the pageant and her proudly posing with the crown.

Take A Look At The Post:

She wrote: “21st May 1994 #Manila. A historical win that introduced an 18yr old Indian girl to the Universe!!! Opening up a world of possibilities, highlighting the strength of hope, the power of inclusion, the generosity of love… (sic).” She added: “To travel the world & to have the privilege of meeting some of the most inspiring people…life defining for sure!!!” She went on to thank God and her parents. “Happy 31st Anniversary of India’s first ever victory at Miss Universe!!! To have the honour of representing my country, I will proudly cherish forever!!!” said Sushmita.

She also wished her “loved ones” in the Philippines. “Happy 31st also to my loved ones in the #Philippines & to you my darling @carogomezfilm #thinkingofyouall and #celebratingyou Here’s to dreams, the impossible kinds…for I know, the UNIVERSE conspires in our favour!!” “I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly #MissUniverse1994 #India @missuniverse”

After winning the crown, Sushmita made her debut in Hindi cinema with “Dastak”, a Psychological thriller film edited and directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The film also had Mukul Dev with Sharad Kapoor. She was then seen in films such as “Biwi No.1,” “Sirf Tum” and “Filhaal…”. Her other commercially successful films were Aankhen, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?

Sushmita also featured in web series such as Aarya and Taali. The actress-beauty queen adopted her first daughter, Renee, in 2000 at the age of 24. She later adopted a second daughter, Alisah, in 2010.