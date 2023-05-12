topStoriesenglish2606640
NewsLifestylePeople
SUSHMITA SEN

Sushmita Sen Is Just Like 'Aarya' In Real Life When It Comes To Her Kids, Says 'I Can Go To Any Extent'

Sushmita represents strong women and especially mothers who could kill or die for their children in any circumstances.

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 08:37 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Sushmita Sen Is Just Like 'Aarya' In Real Life When It Comes To Her Kids, Says 'I Can Go To Any Extent'

New Delhi: Ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday, actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has drawn parallels between her real self and her reel character Aarya.

Sushmita represents strong women and especially mothers who could kill or die for their children in any circumstances.

Talking about motherhood and her character of Aarya, Sushmita said: "Aarya is synonymous with motherhood. She is the epitome of grace and strength. I am elated to be associated with her story and her journey of motherhood. I admire Aarya for being a warrior and surpassing every hurdle that comes her way."

Sushmita describes Aarya as "bold and has emerged as a fierce lioness who wants to protect her children at any cost."

"I have raised my two daughters single-handedly and I know I can go to any extent for them just like Aarya does in the series. I thoroughly resonate with her zeal to move ahead, no matter what and prevail through every hindrance."

She added: "Motherhood is the most beautiful thing in the world and I absolutely enjoy playing such a strong mother, on-screen as well. Moreover, I hope audiences are looking forward to Aarya season 3."

Sushmita is currently shooting for 'Aarya' season 3. The show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?