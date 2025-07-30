Sushmita Sen’s Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Accused Of ‘Living Under Miss Universe’s Shadow’, His Reaction Wins Internet

New Delhi: Model and actor Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend, recently celebrated seven years with her through a heartfelt post. The post caught netizens’ attention, with many questioning their current relationship status.

In a long post, Rohman expressed gratitude to the former Miss Universe, along with a black-and-white photo of the two.

The actor-model wrote while celebrating their seven years, “Some stories outgrow their titles, but never their meaning.” He added that the duo are “Not lovers, not strangers, something softer, rarer!!! You were once my safe place & somehow, still are!!!!”

One user accused Rohman of “living in Sushmita’s shadow.” The comment read: “Friend-zoned you are! Just get out of it and own yourself! Individually, you can do more than living just as a shadow of Ms Universe!”

Rohman’s graceful reply to the comment won hearts online, as he emphasized that being associated with someone remarkable doesn’t diminish him.

He wrote: “Being associated with someone remarkable doesn’t diminish me; it reflects the kind of people I choose to walk beside. And my love, galaxies don’t cast shadows—they shine together!! Much love.”

His response earned praise from many, who appreciated his composure and maturity.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl’s Relationship

Rohman and Sushmita were first linked in 2018. In 2021, Sushmita confirmed their breakup with an Instagram post. She shared a picture with Rohman and wrote: “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!”

However, the two have continued to be spotted at public events and gatherings, often raising eyebrows about their bond.

On the work front, Rohman made his acting debut last year with the Tamil film Amaran, where he played the antagonist and received critical acclaim for his performance. Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the show Taali: Bajaungi Nahi, Bajwaungi.