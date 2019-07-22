close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen walks hand-in-hand with beau Rohman Shawl

Earlier last week, the former beauty queen shared a "family selfie" along with her daughters and Rohman in which everyone can be seen colour coordinated in yellow.

Sushmita Sen walks hand-in-hand with beau Rohman Shawl
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Yerevan: Actress Sushmita Sen, who is currently enjoying her vacation here with her children Renee and Alisah, was spotted walking hand-in-hand with her beau Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita on Sunday shared a string photographs on Instagram from her romantic getaway and wrote: "Come walk with me, celebrating the truth, what will be will be! Rohman Shawl... I love you guys!"

Earlier last week, the former beauty queen shared a "family selfie" along with her daughters and Rohman in which everyone can be seen colour coordinated in yellow.

Sushmita was crowned Miss India in 1994 and she later won the Miss Universe 1994 contest at the age of 18. 

She made her acting debut with the Hindi film "Dastak" in 1996. Later, she starred in films including "Sirf Tum", "Biwi No.1", "Main Hoon Na" and "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?".

Tags:
Sushmita SenRohman ShawlBollywoodDastak
Next
Story

After Maldives trip, Malaika Arora hits gym in style with sister Amrita Arora — Check pictures

Must Watch

PT8M44S

Chandrayaan 2: "Know these super women" Behind India's Second Lunar Mission