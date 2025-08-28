Mumbai: Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's younger daughter, Alisah Sen turned a year older on August 28.

Her elder daughter, Renee Sen on account of Alisah’s birthday today took to her social media account for sharing a series of photos with her darling little sister and wished her on her 16th birthday. She wrote, “Alisah, my tiny little bunny … Happy 16th birthday little one @alisahsen47 From being this small, delicate baby who fit into my arms, I now fit in yours… we’ve come a long way!!!!! Every year as I see you grow, into this wonderful, kind, empathetic young woman.. it makes me so proud.. and now you’re School Captain!!! Way to go!!!!”

While expressing how lucky she feels to be her sister, Renee wrote, “Aaliyah, Ziana and I are so lucky to be your sisters and will be rooting for you the loudest You really are the best sister and we can’t wait to see all the amazing things you will accomplish in life… this is just the beginning. Renee also called Alisah as her “cute little pumpkin” and admitted that she still misses the days when her sister was just tiny baby that would fit into her arms so easily.

Renee further also wished Alisah joy in exploring life’s adventures, travelling and enjoying make her the happiest and bring about a wide smile to her face every time.

“My cute little squishy pumpkin!!!! I can’t believe you’re 16 already!!!! I miss when you were a tiny little baby. God bless you with amazing food and may you travel the world because nothing makes you happier than food and travelling. Most importantly, to the best mother in the whole wide Universe and the reason we have this blessed beautiful life… our Maa… Happy 16th birthday to you too!!!! Thank you for making me an elder sister to this little cookie. @sushmitasen47 Dugga Dugga.”

For the uninitiated, actress Sushmita Sen, who adopted her first daughter Renee when she was just 24, made history back in the year 2000. The actress added another joy to her life after she adopted Alisah and welcomed her into the family in 2010.

Also Read| Mira Rajput Gives SNEAK PEEK Into Her 'Big Girl' Misha's Lavish Slumber Birthday Party

Sushmita Sen has always been vocal about how motherhood changed her life for the good and how her daughters are, and will always remain the centre of her world and the top most priority.

Renee’s heartwarming post for her little sister is a reminder of how younger siblings always bring joy to the lives of the elder ones, and how their arrival makes the first borns responsible and mature within no time.