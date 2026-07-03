Debunking all those claims, Sussanne's sister and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali in an interview said that these are all baseless rumours. In a conversation with journalist Vickey Lalwani for his YouTube channel, Farah said, "Everyone was in shock. There was a lot of hue and cry. There were a lot of opinions which people had about their personal life, but I think they both handled it all beautifully. It was amicable. One thing I want to say on record is that there was never ₹400 crore alimony, and I feel sick at the bottom of my heart when I see people online saying that ₹400 crore was paid and Sussanne got richer. I mean, that is such a lie. My dearest sister did not take anything. We come from a family and a mother who taught us that materialistic things are not important; relationships are more important. So, my sister did not take anything. That's why today, the relationship she has with her ex-husband Hrithik and her ex-in-laws, Pinkie and Rakesh Roshan, is amazing. They love her. I think she conducted herself in a very sophisticated manner. She is not a gold-digger. She is very elegant. She comes from a khandani (reputed) family. She is elegant, and Hrithik is also a wonderful man. It didn't work out for them, but you don't need to blow up your marriage for the sake of the press. There was no alimony in this. It's incorrect and completely bad."