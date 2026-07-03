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  • /'Sussanne Khan didn't demand Rs 400 cr alimony from Hrithik Roshan, she's not a gold-digger'

'Sussanne Khan didn't demand Rs 400 cr alimony from Hrithik Roshan, she's not a gold-digger'

Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan divorce: Hrithik Roshan married Sussanne Khan in a private ceremony in Bangalore in December 2000.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 11:05 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 11:06 AM IST
'Sussanne Khan didn't demand Rs 400 cr alimony from Hrithik Roshan, she's not a gold-digger'
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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