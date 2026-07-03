New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's divorce caught headlines years back when the couple announced separation years back. The couple separated in 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014. However, both maintained that they parted amicably and continue to co-parent their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Back then, reports of Sussanne charging a massive alimony of Rs 400 crore had surfaced.
Debunking all those claims, Sussanne's sister and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali in an interview said that these are all baseless rumours. In a conversation with journalist Vickey Lalwani for his YouTube channel, Farah said, "Everyone was in shock. There was a lot of hue and cry. There were a lot of opinions which people had about their personal life, but I think they both handled it all beautifully. It was amicable. One thing I want to say on record is that there was never ₹400 crore alimony, and I feel sick at the bottom of my heart when I see people online saying that ₹400 crore was paid and Sussanne got richer. I mean, that is such a lie. My dearest sister did not take anything. We come from a family and a mother who taught us that materialistic things are not important; relationships are more important. So, my sister did not take anything. That's why today, the relationship she has with her ex-husband Hrithik and her ex-in-laws, Pinkie and Rakesh Roshan, is amazing. They love her. I think she conducted herself in a very sophisticated manner. She is not a gold-digger. She is very elegant. She comes from a khandani (reputed) family. She is elegant, and Hrithik is also a wonderful man. It didn't work out for them, but you don't need to blow up your marriage for the sake of the press. There was no alimony in this. It's incorrect and completely bad."
Farah shared why Sussanne did not react to the claims which made headlines back in 2014. "I told her (Sussanne), 'Why don't you deny all this?’ She said, 'I don't care what people think of me, Farah'. I think we are all like that. I do whatever I want. Unless you bring some value into my life, what I do shouldn't matter to you, and what you think of me shouldn't matter to me, " Farah quipped.
Hrithik Roshan married Sussanne Khan in a private ceremony in Bangalore in December 2000. The couple has two sons, Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). After leading a fairytale life, the duo shocke their fans with their separation news in 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014.
Hrithik Roshan is currently dating Saba Azad and the duo have been going strong for last 2-3 years. On the other hand, Sussanne is in a relationship with Arslan Goni.
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