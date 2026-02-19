Advertisement
SUSSANNE KHAN

Sussanne Khan pens heartwarming birthday note for boyfriend Arslan Goni’s father Aslam Goni

For the uninitiated, Sussanne Khan, also known as Bollywood veteran Sanjay Khan's daughter.

Feb 19, 2026
Sussanne Khan pens heartwarming birthday note for boyfriend Arslan Goni’s father Aslam GoniPic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Interior designer Sussanne Khan took to social media recently to pen a heartfelt birthday note for her boyfriend Arslan Goni’s father, Aslam Goni, calling him a wonderful human being.

She also shared a few warm family moments along with her wishes.

Sharing a cozy picture featuring herself, Aslam Goni and Arslan Goni, Sussanne wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the most wonderful human being @aslamgoni love u toooo much Aslam uncle.”

In the photo, the trio can be seen posing with smiles galore.

In another picture, Sussanne shared a cheerful image of Aslam Goni with Arslan and her brother and actor Zayed Khan. The three men are seen smiling for the camera.

Alongside the image, she wrote, “You have a mountain of humility and wisdom that is so beautiful Aslam uncle.. happpppy happy birthday @aslamgoni.”

A few months ago, post Sussanne’s birthday, she was seen visiting Arsalan’s family at his hometown in Kashmir.

She had shared a photo of herself back then, posing with Arsalan Goni and his gang of cousins.

Sussanne is often seen partying and chilling with Arsalan’s friends and family. For the uninitiated, Sussanne was earlier married to superstar Hrithik Roshan and also is a mother of two sons. The former couple parted ways officially in 2014 after being married for 13 years.

Hrithik and Sussanne co-parent their sons, and despite being divorced, they continue to remain good friends and are often seen at family events or holidaying together with their respective current partners.

