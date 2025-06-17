Swara Bhasker Blasted For Supporting Pro-Palestine Rally In Mumbai, Netizens Ask 'No Word For Pahalgam?'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and activist Swara Bhasker has found herself at the center of social media backlash again after sharing a post urging Mumbaikars to attend a pro-Gaza rally at Azad Maidan on June 18. The poster she shared called on Mumbaikars to join the rally in solidarity with Gaza and Palestine.

The rally has been organized by a coalition of left-leaning political outfits and civil society groups.

The aim of the rally is to "condemn the Israeli genocide of Gaza" and to demand a revision of India's official stance on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Mumbai.. Show up for Palestine on 18 June! #stopthegenocideinpalestine pic.twitter.com/huG4zN5MDL — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 16, 2025

Sharing the poster on her official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Swara Bhasker wrote, "Mumbai.. Show up for Palestine on 18 June!"

Netizens’ Reaction

The post received mixed reactions. While some commended her for standing up, others criticized her for not showing the same support for the victims of the recent Pahalgam attack.

One user asked why she didn’t show similar solidarity for Pahalgam: "Pahalgam ke liye toh ye sab nahi kiya??"

Another commented, "Mumbai is not Palestine. Go to Palestine if you want to show up for Palestine."

No word for the Pahalgam terror attack. No solidarity with your own people butchered at home. But a full campaign for a faraway conflict—just because it suits your ideological and religious lens. Hypocrisy is louder than humanity here. — Pavan K. Tiwari (@iPavanTiwari) June 16, 2025

A third user wrote, "You and your group have never gathered in any public space to show unequivocal solidarity with India."

Another individual criticized the actress, saying: "No word for the Pahalgam terror attack. No solidarity with your own people butchered at home. But a full campaign for a faraway conflict—just because it suits your ideological and religious lens. Hypocrisy is louder than humanity here."

Some users even tagged Mumbai Police and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, urging authorities to look into the legality of such protests and Swara’s involvement.

Swara Bhasker has often found herself at the center of controversy for voicing her opinions on global humanitarian matters. In the past, she has spoken up on issues ranging from the Rohingya refugee crisis to the CAA protests.

As of now, Swara has not issued any further statements in response to the online backlash.