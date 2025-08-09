Swara Bhasker Claps Back At Troll Mocking Husband Fahad Ahmad: ‘Casteist, Classist Trash-Brain!’

New Delhi: Actress Swara Bhasker slammed a troll who mocked her politician-husband, Fahad Ahmad. An X user recently called her husband a “chhapri” and a “street vendor from Dongri.”

Swara took to her social media to share the tweet and the profile of the user, which read: "After watching @ParineetiChopra taking her husband to talk shows for PR, @ReallySwara thought of doing the same. She took her Dongri ka chapri husband to a reality show. Forget PR, her husband was looking like a street vendor from Dongri (sic)."

Not holding back, Swara replied: "This twit, who describes himself both as a proud Hindu and Ambedkarite, does not seem to know that ‘chhapri’ is a casteist slang , a derogatory term used to describe a community that fixes ‘chhappars’ or thatched huts. Also, there is nothing wrong with being a street vendor from Dongri or anywhere else, you casteist/classist trash-brain! #CasteistAlert (sic)."

This twit who describes himself both as a proud Hindu and Ambedkarite does not seem to know that Chhapri is a casteist slang.. a derogatory term used to describe a community that fixes ‘chappars’ or thatched huts. Also nothing wrong with being a street vendor from Dongri or… pic.twitter.com/SgoQlpM8E4 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 6, 2025

Swara and Fahad in Pati Patni Aur Panga

The couple was recently seen in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre. In the show, celebrity couples are given challenges designed to test their chemistry and relationships.

In a recently released promo, Swara and Fahad were seen playing a guessing game. In a lighthearted moment, Swara appeared to lose her cool when Fahad told Sonali, "Ma’am, you asked so sweetly, I can’t remember anything about Swara. Ma’am, chhodiye naa (leave it)." Swara responded, "Matlab ladki dikhi nahi ki dimaag shut down ho gaya iska (The moment he saw a girl, his brain just shut down)."

Swara and Fahad registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act on January 6, 2023, and made a public announcement on February 16, 2023.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Raabiyaa, in September 2023.