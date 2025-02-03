Swara Bhasker Compares Her Trolling With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Post Delivery

Mumbai: Actor Swara Bhasker, who welcomed her daughter Raabiyaa in September 2023, has been dealing with body-shaming and trolling over her post-pregnancy weight gain. However, instead of letting the negativity affect her, she recently pointed out how even a global icon like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was subjected to similar criticism after the birth of her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in 2011.

In a recent conversation with BBC News India, Swara reflected on the harsh scrutiny that women especially those in the glamour industry face regarding their bodies, personal lives, and choices.

She recalled how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was mercilessly trolled for her postpartum weight gain and how paparazzi captured and circulated unflattering photos of her. “I remember Aishwarya being put through so much negative and damaging discourse when she had her baby and gained weight. Unflattering pictures of her were deliberately taken and published everywhere. The grace with which she handled it was admirable. A less gracious person would have been angry,” Swara said.

She also recalled watching an interview where Aishwarya was questioned about not losing weight quickly like other actresses. Swara admired Aishwarya’s calm and dignified response, “She simply said, ‘I was just living my life with my baby… my real life.’ That resonated with me so much. I thought to myself, she is literally the most beautiful woman in the world, and they didn’t spare her. So who the hell am I?”

Swara further highlighted that female celebrities are never left alone, and their choices—whether it’s career, relationships, or motherhood—are always under the scanner. “There’s always some scrutiny of what you’re doing, how you’re doing it, and how you’re going through life. It’s unfair, but it’s a reality we deal with.”

Swara Bhasker married politician Fahad Ahmad in February 2023 and the couple welcomed their first child, Raabiyaa, in September.