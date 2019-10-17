close

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker goes on a Tweet spree after Amitabh Bachchan mentions her name on KBC—Check inside

Swara was elated that Big B mentioned her name and movie on the show.

Swara Bhasker goes on a Tweet spree after Amitabh Bachchan mentions her name on KBC—Check inside

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Swara Bhasker is on cloud nine and why not? After all, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, who hosts 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) mentioned her name in one of the questions.

So what happened was that a day back, a question related to Swara's film 'Anaarkali of Aarah' was popped up to a contestant from named Gautam Kumar Jha, who later on went on to win big on the show, becoming the 3rd contestant to win Rs 1 crore this season.

Swara was elated that Big B mentioned her name and movie on the show. So, she took to Twitter and shared the video clipping as well.

Check out her tweets:

KBC is currently running in its 11th season. The quiz show is immensely popular and high on the TRPs as well. Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting the show for the tenth year in a row barring season 3 which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

 

 

Swara BhaskerKBCAmitabh BachchanKaun Banega Crorepati
