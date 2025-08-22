Swara Bhasker Responds To Backlash Over ‘We Are All Bisexual’ Remark, Updates Bio To ‘Girl Crush Advocate’

New Delhi: Actor Swara Bhasker recently sparked debate after saying “we are all bisexuals” and admitting she has a crush on Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav. The Raanjhanaa actress has now reacted to the backlash by updating her bio on X (formerly Twitter).

Swara Responds Through Her Bio

Swara’s comment quickly went viral, drawing both criticism and conversation across social media. On Friday morning, she addressed the buzz with post: “Thought it’s time to change the bio (giggling emoji).”

She then updated her X bio to include: “Girl crush advocate.”

Her complete bio now reads: “Girl crush advocate. Part-time actor, full-time Twitter pest. Chaos Queen. Shopping my way through the apocalypse. Free Palestine.”

Thought it’s time to change the bio pic.twitter.com/iFzTt1M0QA — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 22, 2025

The “girl crush” tag is seen as her response to the discussions surrounding her remarks and her candid confession about her crush on MP Dimple Yadav.

Swara Bhasker’s Statement: “We’re All Bisexuals”

In a recent interview with Screen, joined by her husband Fahad Ahmad, Swara said: “We all are bisexuals. If you leave people to themselves, they are all bisexuals. But heterosexuality is an ideology that has been put in us for thousands of years, because that is how the human race perpetuates. So, it has to be the norm.”

She elaborated that heterosexuality is not just a natural orientation but also a social construct reinforced over generations.

When asked about her current crush, she immediately replied: “Dimple Yadav,” adding that she had met the politician recently.

Jokingly, Swara also remarked that her statements may have endangered her husband’s political career in Maharashtra.

Swara and Fahad’s Journey

Swara and Fahad were recently seen on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre, where celebrity couples face challenges to test their relationship dynamics.

The couple registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act on January 6, 2023, and announced it publicly on February 16, 2023. They welcomed their first child, daughter Raabiyaa, in September 2023.