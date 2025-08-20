Swara Bhasker Says ‘We’re All Bisexuals,’ Reveals Crush On MP Dimple Yadav

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has once again grabbed headlines for her bold remarks. This time, the Tanu Weds Manu actress revealed that she has a crush on Member of Parliament Dimple Yadav, who is also the wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"Everyone is Bisexual. I have a crush on Dimple Yadav"



Swara Bhaskar



Swara Bhasker Says ‘We’re All Bisexuals’

In an interview with Screen, where she was accompanied by her husband Fahad Ahmad, Swara said, “We all are bisexuals. If you leave people to themselves, they are all bisexuals, but heterosexuality is an ideology that has been put in us for thousands of years. Because that is how the human race will perpetuate, so it has to be the norm.”

She elaborated that heterosexuality is an “ideology” imposed on people through generations.

When asked about her current crush, Swara promptly replied, “Dimple Yadav,” referring to the Samajwadi Party MP. She also mentioned that she had recently met the politician.

Jokingly, Swara added that her statements might have put her husband’s political career in Maharashtra at risk.

Swara Bhasker Claps Back at Troll Mocking Husband Fahad Ahmad

This isn’t the first time Swara has made headlines recently. Earlier, she hit back at a troll who mocked her politician-husband Fahad Ahmad. An X user had called Fahad a “chhapri” and a “street vendor from Dongri.”

Swara responded sharply: “This twit, who describes himself both as a proud Hindu and Ambedkarite, does not seem to know that ‘chhapri’ is a casteist slang, a derogatory term used to describe a community that fixes ‘chhappars’ or thatched huts. Also, there is nothing wrong with being a street vendor from Dongri or anywhere else, you casteist/classist trash-brain! #CasteistAlert.”

Swara and Fahad’s Journey

The couple was recently seen on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre, where celebrity couples take on challenges to test their chemistry and relationship dynamics.

Swara and Fahad registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act on January 6, 2023, and publicly announced it on February 16, 2023. They welcomed their first child, daughter Raabiyaa, in September 2023.