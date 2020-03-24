हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker: World facing a dangerous pandemic

"The whole world is facing a huge and dangerous pandemic.. it has been found that self-quarantine and social distancing slow the speed with which the virus spreads," Swara said.

Swara Bhasker: World facing a dangerous pandemic

Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhasker feels the whole world is facing a huge and dangerous pandemic, and says that it is time to leave aside political differences and do our bit for the safety of the country.

"The whole world is facing a huge and dangerous pandemic.. it has been found that self-quarantine and social distancing slow the speed with which the virus spreads," Swara said.

"As our government makes efforts to bring the situation under control- as responsible citizens we must do our bit and follow the prescribed restrictions. Every movement has to adapt into the reality of the moment. And at this moment it is important that we leave aside our political differences and do our bit for the safety of the country and the whole world," she added.

Earlier this week, the actress had posted on Instagram, urging the protesters to go home and self isolate due to the threat of the coronavirus.

She posted: "My appeal to ALL the sit-in protests in times of Corona We are committed to the Constitution and we are committed to the values of the Constitution. At a time of global pandemic - as the coronavirus Covid-19 spreads all over India rapidly.. self-quarantine, isolation and social distancing are the only ways to lessen the speed with which this virus spreads. As citizens it is our duty to isolate ourselves and social distance. In light of these developments- my appeal to the amazing Dadis of Shaheen Baugh and all the fiesty women and people of the sit-in protests across the country: Stand Up! Self-isolate! Vacate the streets!"

Tags:
Swara BhaskerCoronavirusCoronavirus pandemic
Next
Story

At 77, Amitabh Bachchan is setting fitness goals high with this pic, says ‘keep the gym going’

Must Watch

PT5M33S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; March 24, 2020