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Sydney Sweeney defends controversial Sports Ad after facing backlash from female athletes over sexualisation

Sydney Sweeney defended her controversial sports app commercial as "fun" and "playful" after top female athletes and Olympic champions publicly criticised the advertisement for allegedly sexualizing women's sports.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 07:54 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 07:54 PM IST
Sydney Sweeney defends controversial Sports Ad after facing backlash from female athletes over sexualisation
Image Credit: IMDb

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