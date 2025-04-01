Sydney Sweeney Ends Engagement With Fiance Jonathan Davino, Attends Wedding Of Glen Powell’s Sister

Washington: Actress Sydney Sweeney and her fiance, businessman Jonathan Davino, have called off their engagement and parted ways after seven years together, according to E! News.

The news comes after Sweeney was spotted reuniting with her 'Anyone But You' co-star Glen Powell at his sister's wedding in Texas over the weekend, fueling rumours of a split.

Sweeney and Davino, who got engaged in 2022, had been planning their wedding, with the actress even spotted carrying a garment bag out of a bridal store in Los Angeles in April 2024, as per E! News.

Earlier, in an interview, Sweeney shared her vision for her big day, and said, "What girl doesn't create a Pinterest board for their wedding? I started making that when I was like 10," as quoted by E! News.

While Sweeney has kept her relationship with Davino largely private, she has spoken about the challenges of maintaining a steady relationship in the entertainment industry.

"I've been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age," she said.

The split was reportedly hinted at earlier this month when Sweeney deleted a PDA photo with Davino from her Instagram account.

Sydney has always maintained a private life and calling off her wedding is not going to be treated any differently. “Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me,” she told Glamour UK in a 2023 interview. The last time she discussed her relationship with Jonathan was in a 2024 interview to Glamour, referring to them as teammates, “We’re in it together. And we want to see each other succeed.”

She also maintained that she’s been looking after her finances independently and doesn’t rely on her fiance for the same. “I’m a very successful, independent woman who’s worked really hard. I’ve accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family. You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man,” she said.