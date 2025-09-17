Sydney Sweeney, One Of The Hottest Celebrities In The World, Offered A Bollywood Film With A Staggering Rs 530 Crore Fee?

New Delhi: Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney is in news and this time her fans are pleasantly shocked. Well, it has been reported that the American actress has been offered a staggering amount of Rs 530 crore to land in a Bollywood movie. Yes! that's exactly what you read.

Sydney Sweeney In Bollywood?

Sydney Sweeney has been approached by the makers to star in one of India's most expensive films ever made. According to The Sun, the 28-year-old US star has gotten a huge deal as she is in line for a £45 million Bollywood venture.

According to the publication, the production company has offered her with the huge deal worth £35million fee alongside a ­£10million in additional sponsorship agreements. However, neither any production company nor the actress herself have commented on it officially.

Soon, many social media pages and media sites shared the information on Instagram and Twitter. Take a look here:

It has been learnt by the publication that Sydney will be seen playing a young American star who falls in love with an Indian celebrity. The film is expected to take place in early 2026. It will be shot at multiple locations including New York, Paris, London and Dubai.

Although the publication added that the actress has not yet given her nod to the project and is still weighing in all sides. Representatives for Sydney have not reacted to the news as yet.

Who Is Sydney Sweeney?

Sydney Bernice Sweeney is an American actress who got her early fame with 'Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid's Tale', and 'Sharp Objects'. She got recognition for her performances in the drama series Euphoria (2019–present) and the first season of the anthology series The White Lotus (2021).

Sweeney featured in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) and later in Anyone but You. In 2024, she did a superhero film Madame Web and starred in the horror film Immaculate.

Sweeney is now set to co-star in The Housemaid, an adaptation of the bestselling novel of the same name.

She also did Christy, a biopic about boxer Christy Martin which had its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. It will release in the US on November 7, 2025.

