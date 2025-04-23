Advertisement
TAAPSEE PANNU

Taapsee Pannu Empowers Barabanki Girls With Education And Bicycles During Annual Visit

Actress Taapsee Pannu inspires young girls in Barabanki with gifts, encouragement, and a commitment to their education under the Nani Kali project.

|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2025, 09:07 PM IST|Source: IANS
Taapsee Pannu Empowers Barabanki Girls With Education And Bicycles During Annual Visit Pic Credit: Taapsee Pannu, Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu traveled to Barabanki on Wednesday for the fourth time with her husband Mathias Boe. 

Taapsee visited a primary school Garri located in the Ramnagar development block of Barabanki. During this visit, she inspired the female students to empower themselves through education and sports. The 'Thappad' actress even provided them with educational materials, danced with them, and encouraged them to study hard and move forward in life. Taapsee also gifted bicycles to the girls, so that they could ride them to school.

When asked about the same, the 'Badla' actress shared, "I have been coming here to meet these girls every year since 2022, when I took on the responsibility of their education. They were in standard 1 back then and now they will be graduating from 5th to 6th standard, moving from the primary to the elementary school. I do not want any girl to opt out of school because their elementary school is far away. So, I decided to come and boost their morale and gift them bicycles so that they could travel to school on their own."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Under the Nani Kali project run by the Nandi Foundation, the education department collaborates to provide 2 hours of free tutoring after school for children at Primary School Garri in the Ramnagar block of Barabanki district. Tapsee has taken the responsibility of educating 60 of these girls with her badminton player husband.

Work-wise, Taapsee will next be seen in the much-anticipated drama "Gandhari”. Made under the direction of Devashish Makhija, the project has been written and produced by Kanika Dhillon.

"Gandhari" marks the sixth professional association between Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu after “Manmarziyaan,” “Haseen Dilruba,” and “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba,” among others.

Co-starring Ishwak Singh, the project will share the journey of a mother's pursuit to find and rescue her kidnapped daughter, exploring themes of revenge and redemption.

"Gandhari" will be streaming on Netflix later this year.

