Taapsee Pannu reacts to NEET aspirant's death in Patna, says society has 'normalised' such tragedies: 'I feel very sad...'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now begun its probe into the case, according to sources.

Patna: Actor Taapsee Pannu has expressed deep sorrow over the recent death of a NEET aspirant in Patna, saying such incidents have become distressingly common across the country.

Reacting to the case, Taapsee said, "There would have been 79 more such cases on that day, not just here but across the nation. I feel very sad. On average, 80 such incidents occur in the country; it might even be more than that. We have now stopped giving importance to such cases, and we have normalised them, which is very sad."

Her remarks come amid ongoing investigations into the death of a girl student who reportedly fell from the fourth floor of a coaching centre near AIIMS Patna, officials said on February 13.

Police stated that the NEET aspirant later died during treatment in Patna.

While there were reports alleging sexual assault, police clarified that doctors have not confirmed sexual or penetrative assault in the case. However, a prior press statement noted that during a forensic examination, traces of human sperm were found on an undergarment allegedly worn by the deceased at the time of the incident.

A DNA profile is being prepared from the sample to match it with the arrested accused and suspects identified by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Earlier, on January 31, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the state government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, had urged the Central government to transfer the investigation to the CBI.

Independent MP Pappu Yadav from Purnea visited the bereaved family and condemned the incident, raising concerns about law and order in Bihar. He also alleged that the SIT harassed the victim's family.

Meanwhile, the parents of the deceased joined protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on February 8, demanding justice. The father told ANI they had come to the national capital as justice had not been served in Bihar.

In connection with the case, Patna Police suspended two officers citing delayed action and failure to collect intelligence in time. 

