close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu thanks Anubhav for making her believe in her choices

Actress Taapsee Pannu has thanked director Anubhav Sinha for making her believe in the films that she works in.

Taapsee Pannu thanks Anubhav for making her believe in her choices

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu has thanked director Anubhav Sinha for making her believe in the films that she works in.

With her movie "Mulk" completing a year of its release on Sunday, Taapsee took to Twitter to thank its director.

"1 year of 'Mulk'. Thank you so much for making me believe in my choices Anubhav Sinha. ab chalein agle maukaam ki taraf. (Let's go towards the next goal)," she wrote.

"Mulk" is about a Muslim family trying to reclaim its lost honour. It also stars Rishi Kapoor, Prateik Babbar and Rajat Kapoor. 

Currently, Taapsee awaits the release of her next "Saand Ki Aankh", which will narrate the real-life story of shooters Chandro and Prakashi. Hailing from Johri village in Uttar Pradesh, the sisters reportedly took to sharpshooting in their fifties. 
 

Tags:
Taapsee PannuAnubhav SinhaSaand Ki Aankh
Next
Story

Bollywood got hip-hop the mainstream vibe, says Raftaar

Must Watch

PT21M18S

Taal Thok Ke: Wall of religion between human & homage?