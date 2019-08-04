Taapsee Pannu thanks Anubhav for making her believe in her choices

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu has thanked director Anubhav Sinha for making her believe in the films that she works in.

With her movie "Mulk" completing a year of its release on Sunday, Taapsee took to Twitter to thank its director.

"1 year of 'Mulk'. Thank you so much for making me believe in my choices Anubhav Sinha. ab chalein agle maukaam ki taraf. (Let's go towards the next goal)," she wrote.

"Mulk" is about a Muslim family trying to reclaim its lost honour. It also stars Rishi Kapoor, Prateik Babbar and Rajat Kapoor.

Currently, Taapsee awaits the release of her next "Saand Ki Aankh", which will narrate the real-life story of shooters Chandro and Prakashi. Hailing from Johri village in Uttar Pradesh, the sisters reportedly took to sharpshooting in their fifties.

