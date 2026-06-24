/Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actor Tanmay Vekaria's father & noted theatre artist Arvind Vekaria passes away

New Delhi: Actor Tanmay Vekaria, best known for playing Bagha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has suffered another personal loss. His father and renowned theatre artist Arvind Vekaria has breathed his last, reportedly. His mother Bharti Vekaria passed away in October 2025.
Arvind Vekaria was a famous Gujarati film and theatre actor who is best known for his roles in Chhanu Chamaklo and Yashoda. He is also associated with Rupiyo Nach Nachave movie directed by
Dharmesh Vyas.
Arvind Vekaria also played a part in iconic show Shaktimaan as Manager of Rajputana Dharamshala. Interestingly, along with his son Tanmay, Arvind was also seen in one of the episodes of hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Arvind Vekaria made an appearance in the episode where Bhide is in need of urgent money and decides to mortgage his wife Madhavi's jewellery. Arvind Vekaria played the role of the jeweller, who later tricks the Bhide family.
Earlier in October 205, Tanmay was bereaved as his mother Bharti Vekaria passed away. Taarak Mehta maker Asit Kumarr Modi comforted the actor as he paid his last respects.
Tanmay Vekaria is a television and film actor. Born to famous Gujarati actor, Arvind Vekaria and Bharti Vekaria, Tanmay starred in 2009 movie Dhoondte Reh Jaoge and Samay Chakra. He plays the comic character of Bagha (Natu Kaka's nephew) on the longst running sitcom on Indian television - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.
Tanmay, back in 2016 had posted an emotional post for his father, credited him for his success and acting profession. He wrote: The person frm whome i gained the basics of acting, my dad mr arvind vekaria..... Love u dad for everything......
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